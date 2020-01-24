Task forces to be formed in taluksto manage natural disasters

Task forces to manage natural disasters will be constituted in taluks in Dakshina Kannada, according to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh.

Tahsildars will head those task forces, she said at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that more boats will be procured and given to Home Guards and Fire and Emergency Services this year as the administration had faced dearth of boats to shift people during rescue operations in flood-hit areas during the last rainy season. Hence, there should not be any problem to shift people to safer places in such an eventuality.

She said that schools too should have their own disaster management plans and asked the officials concerned to take precautionary measures through their respective departments.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the officials to carry in their vehicles kits having emergency material used during natural disasters. Superintendent of Police B.M. Lakshmiprasad was present at the meeting.

At another meeting, the Deputy Commissioner asked the officials to make use of funds reserved for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes appropriately. The officials should provide timely information to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on various government schemes meant for them and help them make use of the benefits.