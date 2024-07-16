Task force will be set up to address issues related to Nantoor-Surathkal stretch of NH 66, says DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Tuesday, July 16, said a district-level task force comprising of the city police, Mangaluru City Corporation, NHAI, and other agencies will be formed to address waterlogging and other issues concerning the National Highway 66 stretch between Nantoor and Surathkal.

Talking to reporters after his visit to Nantoor and KPT junctions following complaints from motorists about problems in driving through these junctions during monsoon, Mr. Muhilan said the task force comprising representatives of all agencies will be formed shortly to address all issues concerning Nantoor and Surathkal stretch of NH66.

“The WhatsApp groups (of officials and civilians) formed by district administration have greatly helped the administration quickly address waterlogging and other civic issues during the monsoon. Similarly, this task force will work to resolve issues related to the NH 66 stretch.” Mr. Muhilan asked Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nazma Farooq to initiate the process of formation of the task force.

Earlier, Mr. Muhilan inspected the Nantoor junction where motorists have been facing problems with the uneven stretch in the middle of the junction. This uneven stretch filled will potholes of different dimensions has been the cause for slow movement of traffic, which was resulting in traffic jams, especially during the peak hours in the morning and evening. A young two-wheeler rider was injured on Tuesday morning after he fell off his vehicle while negotiating the stretch.

Mr. Muhilan was accompanied by MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand, NHAI Project Director Abdullah Javed, ACP Ms. Farooq and other officials.

Mr. Muhilan directed Mr. Anand to start on Tuesday night the work of levelling the damaged stretch of Nantoor Junction. “We will divert traffic to put pavers and make the stretch motorable. Motorists will have to bear with the inconvenience caused during execution of the work,” Mr. Anand said.

About waterlogging at the KPT Junction, Mr. Muhilan said as the work of having overpasses at the KPT and Nantoor junctions was underway, no permanent work to prevent water logging can be taken up. He said teams will be placed at the KPT Junction to clear the water at regular intervals.

On the waterlogging near Govindadasa College in Surathkal, Mr. Anand said the MCC started the work after NHAI recently finished their part of the work.

Ms. Farooq sought intervention from district administration to address the waterlogging issue near KIOCL Junction and near APMC market in Baikampady.

