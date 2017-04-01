Tarang, kite flying event of Manipal to be different this time

The Volunteer Services Organization (VSO), Manipal University, will organise Tarang – the annual kite flying event – on World Autism Awareness Day at 4 p.m. at End Point here on April 2.
This year, the event also forms a part of diamond jubilee celebrations of Manipal Institute of Technology and is dedicated towards raising awareness on autism.
The fifth edition of Tarang will not be a kite festival alone this time. VSO plans to give it a flavour of a carnival with entrepreneurship projects, stalls, games, zumba, photo booth, music and cultural activities to keep people busy while they are not flying kites.
While the entry to the ground will be free, kites will be on sale. Two kites, a thread roll, and refreshments will cost ₹ 100. Details can be had from Shreyas on 9743897318.
