Tapping solar power to supply drinking water

A first-of-its-kind project in the govt. sector is taken up by Madantyar Gram Panchayat

A gram panchayat in Dakshina Kannada has begun harnessing solar power to operate a pumpset to supply drinking water to a locality under its jurisdiction in Belthangady taluk.

It is said to be the first-of-its-kind initiative in the government sector in the coastal region, thanks to an initiative by Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Madantyar Gram Panchayat Nagesh M.

The panchayat began tapping solar energy to supply water to about 35 families in Harabe colony in Parenky village a week ago, Mr. Nagesh told The Hindu.

He said that water is pumped from a borewell to an overhead tank with 50,000 litres capacity, from where it is supplied to these families.

The water tank is just about 75 m away from the borewell.

Mr. Nagesh said that the solar project with five hp capacity pumpset has cost the panchayat ₹ 4.53 lakh.

The PDO said that earlier the panchayat paid up to ₹ 2.50 lakh as electricity bill per annum for pumping water. By switching over to solar pumpset, it would recover the cost of the solar project in two years, as, otherwise, electricity bill for two years would come to about ₹ 5 lakh. Earlier, it had 6 hp capacity pumpset being operated through electricity.

He said that the amount saved will be utilised for other financial needs of the panchayat.

Assistant General Manager, SELCO Solar Light Pvt. Ltd., Guruprakash Shetty, whose company has installed the pumpset, said that as per information with the company, Madantyar Gram Panchayat is the first panchayat in the coastal region to tap solar energy to supply drinking water. It can be emulated by other panchayats to save on electricity bills.

Though solar energy is available round-the-clock, there is no fear of over-exploitation of groundwater as water from borewells will be pumped only to the required quantity to fill overhead tanks. But, in case of farming, the threat always persisted, Mr. Shetty said.

The company will maintain the pumpset for the panchayat for five years at its own cost.