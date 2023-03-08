TAPMI to offer five-year Integrated programme in management from 2023-24

March 08, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) will offer a five-year integrated programme in management (IPM) from 2023-24.

It will be offered at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal and at TAPMI’s Manipal campus.

Students who complete the programme requirements will be awarded an MBA degree along with a BA (Foundations in Management). There is an exit option at the end of three years as students can exit with a BA (Foundations in Management) degree. The intake will be 60 seats for the academic year 2023-24. A valid score from IPMAT (conducted by IIM Indore), JIPMAT, JEE mains, SAT, CLAT, or MET (Manipal Entrance Test conducted by MAHE, Manipal) scores from any one of the exams is necessary for applying to the programme.

A release from the TAPMI said on Wednesday that 30% tuition fee waiver every year for the top six students of the IPM batch, holistic curriculum for career and personal development, international immersion programme, industry internship, live projects, placement assistance, and foreign language certifications are some of the programme’s highlights.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme uses an innovative and inclusive academic pedagogy comparable to global standards based on an integrative and multidisciplinary curriculum. The five year full-time integrated programme is strategically designed with a blend of analytical, social, humanities, management, and skill-based courses.

The admissions for the IPM program are open on the TAPMI website (https://www.tapmi.edu.in/overview-ipm/), the release said.