TAPMI to hold ‘Quiz on the beach’ tomorrow

The T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) will organise the 17th edition of their flagship quizzing event, Quiz on the beach (QoTB), on the Malpe beach on January 19.

A press release issued on Friday said the journey to the finale is spread across four months and seven cities. The institute hosted qualifiers across seven major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Over 1,500 students from more than 400 institutes, including IIMs, FMS, XLRI, NMIMS, Great Lakes, IITs, NITs, BITS Pilani, PESIT, SRMs, VITs and others, were part of the quiz extravaganza.

A concluding qualifier will be held at the institute campus on Sunday noon, allowing participants the last chance to grab a spot at the final round. The grand finale will be hosted by Giri ‘Pickbrain’ Balasubramaniam. The participants and the winning teams shall also win prizes up to ₹2 lakh, the release said.