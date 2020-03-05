TAPMI placements see hike in average salaries

MANIPAL

T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), a B-school, announced placement for its flagship PG diploma in Management (PGDM) General and PDGM-BKFS programmes for the batch of 2018-20.

A press release issued here said that the institute witnessed a hike in the average salary to ₹11.5 lakh, compared to THE ₹11.1 lakh last year. The highest package offered was ₹25 lakh, an increase of 25% from last year.

The average package of PGDM (BKFS), the specialist programme of TAPMI designed on the lines of MS (Finance), increased to ₹12.7 lakh from THE ₹11.3 lakh offered last year.

TAPMI students have achieved a 2.8-time increase in their salary post-programme in comparison to the pre-programme salary.

The BFSI sector was the largest recruiter (28%) followed by Consulting (25%), IT, Analytics and E-commerce (30%), FMCG and retail (12%), and manufacturing and core (11%).

This year, 428 students were eligible for placements of which five students opted out of the placements to venture out on their own. A total of 421 students were placed across 102 companies.

As many as 78 students were offered pre-placement through summer internships at an average package of ₹12.9 lakh, of which 76 students accepted the offer. The highest package offered in the pre-placement was ₹25 lakh.