Mangaluru

TAPMI placements see hike in average salaries

T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), a B-school, announced placement for its flagship PG diploma in Management (PGDM) General and PDGM-BKFS programmes for the batch of 2018-20.

A press release issued here said that the institute witnessed a hike in the average salary to ₹11.5 lakh, compared to THE ₹11.1 lakh last year. The highest package offered was ₹25 lakh, an increase of 25% from last year.

Average package

The average package of PGDM (BKFS), the specialist programme of TAPMI designed on the lines of MS (Finance), increased to ₹12.7 lakh from THE ₹11.3 lakh offered last year.

TAPMI students have achieved a 2.8-time increase in their salary post-programme in comparison to the pre-programme salary.

The BFSI sector was the largest recruiter (28%) followed by Consulting (25%), IT, Analytics and E-commerce (30%), FMCG and retail (12%), and manufacturing and core (11%).

Students eligible

This year, 428 students were eligible for placements of which five students opted out of the placements to venture out on their own. A total of 421 students were placed across 102 companies.

As many as 78 students were offered pre-placement through summer internships at an average package of ₹12.9 lakh, of which 76 students accepted the offer. The highest package offered in the pre-placement was ₹25 lakh.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 12:06:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/tapmi-placements-see-hike-in-average-salaries/article30985132.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY