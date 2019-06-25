TAPMI inducts new batches of students for PG courses

The T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) held an induction programme for the 37th PG Diploma in Management (PGDM) course, sixth batch of PGDM - Banking & Financial Services (BKFS), second batch of PGDM – Human Resources (HR) and the first batch of PGDM- Marketing and Sales Management (MSM) here.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Rima S. Naware, Director – HR, Inventivo India, and also an alumna, who was the guest of honour, shared her experience at TAPMI by summarising it into seven Ps: Preparedness, Perseverance, Positivity, Poignancy, Packaging, Patterns & Peculiarities and Partnership.

Chief Guest and TAPMI alumna, Priyanka Neogi, vice-president – Digital Transformation Projects, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mumbai, shared four bits of advice to achieve in life: to be fearless of failing, to embrace differences and diversity, multitasking and to be courageous to take risks.

Director of TAPMI Madhu Veeraraghavan, along with the faculty members, interacted with the families of students giving details of the programme and campus facilities, among others.