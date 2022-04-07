TAPMI hosts Seva Jatre

The TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), a unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal conducted the annual sustainability fair called Seva Jatre recently.

Seva Jatre saw the culmination of six months of work carried out by about 500 students with 60 faculty mentors on 42 projects.

The Seva team and students worked with about 30 clients, including non-governmental organisations, government bodies, small entrepreneurs and businesses and start-ups, to understand sustainability problems and give them the best possible solutions.

This year, the team worked on seven sustainable development goals in the 30 projects, including gender equality, no poverty, decent work and economic growth and reduced inequalities, a TAMPI release said.

Seva Jatre ended with a YouTube live-streaming of the Seva awards ceremony and the announcement of the winning groups. These groups will be given a cash prize and also an opportunity to further participate in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) SOLVE Challenge in 2022, it said.