TAPMI breaks into 101+ Band of QS World Rankings

The T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has added another feather to its hat by featuring in the prestigious QS World Ranking Management School rankings.

According to a press release issued here, reacting to the inclusion, Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director of TAPMI, said: “A proud moment for TAPMI as we have been ranked among the 101+ Band of the QS World University Rankings: Masters in Management Category 2020. This is a new milestone and a new beginning for us.”

The QS rankings evaluate business schools performance relative to their key missions, whilst accounting for what matters the most for prospective students. The core metrics include employability (35 %), Alumni Outcomes (15 %), Value for Money (20 %), Thought Leadership (20 %) and Diversity (10 %).

University of Texas at Arlington, University of South Carolina, Liverpool Management School, Georgia State, and Rensselaer Polytechnic are placed in the same 101+ band as TAPMI.

Among the top 100 in this ranking, only three Indian B-schools have found a place — IIMB (26), IIMA (27) and IIMC (46).