TAPMI alumni to gift equipment to government school in Udupi

Special Correspondent March 01, 2022 17:34 IST

T A Pai Management Institute, Manipal | Photo Credit: Parimala S Rao

The Alumni Association of the T A Pai Management Institute, Manipal will donate safety railing, sound system, microscope and five sets of benches and desks to the Government Higher Primary School at Badagabettu in Udupi on March 2. The items are worth ₹2 lakh. The school comes under Badagabettu Gram Panchayat. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director, TAPMI and Executive Director-Management Studies, MAHE, and Gururaj H. Kidiyoor, Professor- Marketing, TAPMI, and founder president, TAPMI Alumni Association, will participate in the handing over ceremony, which will be held at 11.30 a.m. on March 2 in the school premises.



