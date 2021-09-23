Tannirbavi Beach to be cleaned today

The College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, will observe International Coastal Cleanup Day on Tannirbavi Beach from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.

The objective is to create awareness among people to keep beaches clean, safeguard the environment and inculcate the habit of respecting coastlines which in turn nurtures marine biodiversity.

The International Coastal Cleanup Day began more than 30 years ago, when communities rallied together with a common goal of collecting and documenting trash littering their coastline. The movement was catalysed by the passion and spirit of two committed individuals in 1986 in the U.S.

The National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), Chennai, under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences has taken up the initiative to conduct a nationwide coastal clean-up campaign covering 35 beaches during September under Swachha Sagar campaign.

Dean and professor of the college A. Senthil Vel said in a release here on Thursday that the Mangaluru City Corporation will coordinate in the efforts. And, it will provide necessary facilities during the campaign.

Another objective of the campaign is to generate baseline data on marine debris for understanding the abundance distribution and composition of plastics on the beach.

As the Union government has already committed to phasing out single use plastic by 2022, the data will provide a comparative understanding in implementing the tools. It will also be helpful for the formulation of Marine Litter Policy. The data will be collected scientifically to prepare the final report for the Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office.