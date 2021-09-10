Tanjore paintings on display in city

The sixth episode of S Cube Art Gallery’s Art of the Week series showcases a collection of Tanjore style paintings by B.P. Mohan Kumar.

10 September 2021 00:29 IST

The sixth edition of S Cube Art Gallery’s Art of the Week series with a collection of Tanjore style of paintings by B.P. Mohan Kumar has commenced at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture here.

B.M. Mahendra Rao from Manasa Developers and N.S. Pattar, head of painting department, Mahalasa College of Visual Art, Mangaluru, unveiled the display by Mr. Kumar, who heads the applied art department in Mahalasa College of Visual Art, said a release.

S Cube Art Gallery in association with Art Kanara Trust and Mindcraft Studios has been organising Art of the Week series to promote art work by local artists. The paintings will continue to be on display till Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Kodialguth Centre for Art and Culture, G.G. Road, Ballalbagh.

