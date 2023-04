Tambaram-Jodhpur weekly special to run via Mangaluru Junction

April 26, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MANGALURU

Railways will operate a special train, train on demand (TOD) between Tambaram in Chennai and Jodhpur in Rajasthan via Mangaluru Junction to clear extra rush of passengers.

Press releases from Konkan Railway Corporation and Southern Railway here said Train No. 06055 Tambaram - Jodhpur Superfast Special (Weekly) leaves Tambaram at 2 pm on Thursdays, on April 27 and May 4, to reach Jodhpur Junction 5.20 pm on the third day.

Train No. 06056 Jodhpur Jn. - Tambaram Superfast Special (Weekly) leaves Jodhpur at 5.30 pm on Sundays, April 30 and May 7, to reach Tambaram at 7.15 pm the third day.

It halts at Chennai Egmore, Perambur, Arakkonam Jn., Katpadi, Jolarpettai Jn., Salem Jn., Erode Jn., Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Shoranur Jn., Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Mangaluru Jn., Udupi, Karwar, Madgaon Jn., Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Roha, Panvel, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara Jn., Anand Jn., Ahmedabad Jn., Mehsana, Patan, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari and Luni stations.

The train has 22 LHB coaches, one AC 2-tier, eight AC 3-tier, five second class sleeper, six general second class, one generator and one luggage-cum-brake van coaches.