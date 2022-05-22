Talamaddale ‘sapthaha’ in Udupi from today

Yakshagana Kalaranga, Udupi, in association with Karnataka Bank and the Department of Kannada and Culture, will organise a week-long Talamaddale in the Rajangana of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi from May 23. The theme will be Uttara Ramayana.

The episodes scheduled in the order are Agni Pareekshe, Sri Rama Nija Pattabhisheka, Seetha Parityaga, Lavanasura Kalaga, Veera Mani Kalaga, Lava-Kusha Kalaga, and Sri Rama Niryana.

The performance will be from 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. except on May 29 where it will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some of the well known ‘arthadharis’ who will take part include Radhakrishna Kalchar, M. L. Samaga, Hareesha Balanthimogaru, Ganaraja Kumble, Sridhara D. S., Vasudeva Ranga Bhat, Vitla Shambhu Sharma, Sarpangala Eshwar Bhat, Permude Jayaprakash Shetty, M. Prabhakar Joshi, Jabbar Samo Sampaje, Sadashiva Alva Talapady, Ganesh Shetty Kannadikatte, Vidwan Umakanth Bhat, Vidwan Hiranya Venkateshwara Bhat, Vidwan Sankadagundi Ganapathi Bhat, Sunnambala Vishweshwara Bhat, Raviraja Paneyala, Pradeep V. Samaga, and Diwakara Hegde.

The leading ‘bhagavathas’ like Vidwan Ganapathi Bhat, Subrahmanya Dhareshwara, Ravichandra Kannadikatte, Jansale Raghavendra Acharya, Chandrakanth Rao Moodubelle, and Kavyashree Ajer will take part.

Two awards will be presented on the valedictory day on May 29 at 5 p.m. Matti Muralidhara Rao award will be presented posthumously to S.M. Hegde Mudare who was a senior ‘arthadhari’ and Perla Krishna Bhat award will be given away to K. L. Kundanthaya who is a folklore expert.

A souvenir Kalantharanga 2021-22 will also be released on the occasion, a release said. Vidyasagar Tirtha, the paryaya seer of Krishnapura Mutt will inaugurate the series on Monday at 5 p.m.