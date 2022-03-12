Sri Yakshadeva Mitra Kala Mandali, Beluvai, will organise Talamaddale sapthaha in Moodbidri from March 21 on the occasion of its silver jubilee celebrations.

The talamaddales will be held at Moodbdiri Samaja Mandira from 5.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. till March 27. Many senior artistes will participate in it.

It will feature Aruna Sarathya, Brahma Sarathya, Kaikeyee Sarathya, Matali Sarathya, Madresha Sarathya, Ganga Sarathya, and Arunja Sarathya ‘prasangas’, founder-president M. Devananda Bhat Beluvai said in a release.

Senior talamaddale and Yakshagana artistes like M. Prabhakara Joshi, Radhakrishna Kalchar, Harish Bolanthimogaru, Seraje Seetharama Bhat, K. Govinda Bhat, Sarpangala Eshwara Bhat, Ganaraja Kumble, Permude Jayaprakash Shetty, M.K. Ramesh Acharya, Sunnambala Vishveshwara Bhat, Sridhara D.S., Balipa Shivashankara, Puttige Raghurama Holla, and Ramesh Bhat Puttur will participate in the series of talamaddales.