Tala Maddale, Tulu Yakshagana in Udupi on Thursday

A Tala Maddale and a Tulu Yakshagana programme will be held at the Poornaprajna College Auditorium here on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Sudhakar Acharya, convener of the programme, said he and his friends interested in Yakshagana had been organising Tala Maddale or Yakshagana programmes on the Independence Day here for the last 30 years.

This year, the Tala Maddale would be held at 10.30 a.m. and the prasanga or episode is ‘Ambe’. This would be followed by a Tulu Yakshagana and the episode is ‘Tulunad Baliyendra’ written by late Anantharam Bangady, at 6 p.m.

Kallady Deviprasad Shetty, convener of Sri Kateel Mela, Shivananda Hegde of Keremane Shambhu Hegde Rashtriya Natyotsava Samiti, Sri Idgunji Mela, Palli Kishan Hegde of Sri Saligrama Mela would be felicitated at 5 p.m. at the same venue on Thursday.

The ‘Trimshati Acharane Kala Gaurava’ would be conferred on Bhagawatha Polya Lakshminarayana Shetty on the occasion, Mr. Acharya said.

Bhuvanaprasad Hegde, Ratnakar Kalyani, co-conveners of the programme, were present.