Takes charge

Bhooma G. Veeravalli assumed charge as the new Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer of Southern Railway on Monday.

An Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) Officer of 1987 batch, Ms. Veeravalli has worked in Western Railway, South-Eastern Railway, South-Central Railway, Southern Railway, and Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, in various capacities earlier.

Prior to joining Southern Railway, Ms. Veeravalli worked as the Divisional Railway Manager of Guntur Division, South-Central Railway.

Ms. Veeravalli also worked on deputation as Controller, Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and as Registrar, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, said a release from Palakkad Division.