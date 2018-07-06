Mangaluru

Takes charge

K. Balaveera Reddy, former Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi, who was nominated as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of National Institute of Technology, Karnataka, Surathkal, took charge recently.

A release here said Mr. Reddy's three year term started from June 28. He visited NITK campus on Thursday and interacted with the staff and faculty.

Born in 1941, Mr. Reddy obtained his Post-graduation from IIT, Kharagpur in Machine Design and Doctorate from IIT, Madras. Later he joined Karnataka Regional Engineering College, Suratkal, the erstwhile name of NITK.

