‘Take up round-the-clock work to complete Smart City projects’

Works taken up by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. have almost been completed on the Car Street stretch in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

18 March 2021 00:10 IST

Agencies concerned asked to work in tandem for speedy completion of projects

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday directed Mangalore Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) to undertake works that were being executed after closing down public roads, round the clock by deploying adequate number of workers. Only then such works could be completed speedily thereby avoiding larger public inconvenience.

Chairing a meeting here to review Smart City works after the High Court of Karnataka vacated a stay order on it, Dr. Rajendra said that all the works being undertaken under Smart City project should be completed before the onset of monsoon.

The Deputy Commissioner noted that multiple works were being undertaken in the city limits by various agencies, including MSCL, Gail Gas Ltd. and Mangaluru City Corporation simultaneously. Officers and engineers of these agencies should work in coordination and execute the works in tandem so as to complete them within the time-frame with least inconvenience to the general public. The agencies should not haphazardly dump pipes and other construction material at the work-site. They should restore the work-site to the original state by clearing all material after the completion of work.

Dr. Rajendra asked the Police Department to make alternative arrangements for vehicular movement whenever roads were closed to execute works. If the police find that the contractor has abruptly stopped work for a day or two, they should immediately bring it to the notice of the district administration, he said.

Mayor Premanand Shetty said that MSCL could avail of the services of junior engineers of the corporation for the speedy completion of works. If works were not completed before the onset of monsoon, residents as well as commercial establishments would be put to great hardship, he said. The Mayor also directed the concerned to complete all the ongoing underground drainage works in the city on priority.