‘Take up implementation of Page Pramukh initiative seriously’

Capt. Ganesh Karnik addressing a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday.

MANGALURU

06 November 2020 01:07 IST

The State executive of the BJP in its meeting here on Thursday observed that the “Page Pramukh” initiative of the party should be seriously implemented across the State and the office-bearers of the State unit of the party should tour different districts for strengthening the party further, according to party spokesperson Ganesh Karnik.

Briefing presspersons after the meeting Mr. Karnik, also a former MLC, said that the executive also observed that the “Kutumba Milana” initiative of the party, which has been introduced in the coastal belt, should be spread across the State to bring more people into the party’s fold.

Mr. Karnik said that the party adopted three resolutions. It resolved to congratulate and welcome the Union government for introducing New Education Policy – 2020. The committee felt that it would bring drastic changes in the education sector.

Advertising

Advertising

The executive welcomed and congratulated the Union government for amending three laws related to the agriculture sector. The government’s measure will help many farmers, he said.

The spokesperson said that the executive hailed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for effectively handling the flood situation in the State.

Mr. Karnik said that the next State core committee executive committee meetings of the party will be held in Belagavi on December 5.