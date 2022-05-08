Take steps to prevent man-animal conflict: Katti

Minister holds review meeting of Forest and Food and Civil Supplies Departments

Minister for Forest, Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti at a meeting in Udupi on Saturday. Also seen is Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat (left). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister holds review meeting of Forest and Food and Civil Supplies Departments

Minister for Forest, Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti on Saturday called upon forest officers to take measures to prevent man-animal conflict, which was resulting in loss of human lives and also loss of crops.

Chairing the review meeting of Forest and Food and Civil Supplies Departments in Udupi, Mr. Katti said the lack of food and water in the forest area was leading to wild animals venturing out of the area and causing damage in the human habitation. He asked forest officers to further increase green cover in the forest. Instead of growing Acacia trees, the department should consult locals and plant more native species that provide food and meet other needs of wild animals.

Asking officials to take steps for maintenance of solar fencing installed at forest boundaries, Mr. Katti said officials should consider alternate measures to prevent egress of wild animals as solar fencing is not used much.

The Food and Civil Supplies personnel were to ensure that all ration cards in Udupi district are e-KYC complainant. The cards of those who do not comply with e-KYC norms will be disabled, he said. The Minister said he will write to the Central Government about demand by Udupi Paddy growers that paddy should be procured from farmers under the Minimum Support price scheme in September and October.

Mr. Katti chaired a similar review meeting of the officials from the two departments in Mangaluru.