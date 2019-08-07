Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati said on Tuesday that most of the rain-related damage had taken place in Byndoor and Kundapur taluks in Udupi district.

Ms. Korlapati said here that she had visited some villages where low-lying areas were inundated in the district. She had given instructions to the Assistant Commissioner and the tahsildars to shift people to safer areas in vulnerable areas.

But one of the problems was that people were not ready to move out of their houses. The district administration had already identified places where such people could be shifted. She had also visited the areas in Kundapur, Byndoor and Kaup taluks where incidents of sea erosion had been reported. There too instructions had been given to take precautionary measures, she said.

On account of the red alert in the district from August 7 to 9, the administration had already issued warning to fishermen not to venture into the sea. Tourists had been cautioned from visiting beaches in the district during this period as the sea was rough, she said.

To a query, Ms. Korlapati said that some people were found sending false messages of the district administration announcing a holiday for school on the social media on Monday.

She would ask the Superintendent of Police to take action in the matter.

Rumours should not be spread on social media, she said.

Water enters temple

Meanwhile, water from the Kubja River entered the Sri Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple at Kamalashile village near Kundapur as it was raining heavily in the area. Devotees offered their prayers to the Goddess standing in knee-deep water. This incident occurs almost every year at Kamalashile during monsoon.