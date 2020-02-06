‘Take all precautions toprevent nCoV infection’

While urging people of Dakshina Kannada not to panic in view of the novel coronavirus threat, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday said that people should follow cough atticates and other precautions against possible viral infection.

Chairing an urgent meeting of officials to review preparedness in the light of cases detected in Kerala, Mr. Poojary said that so far there has not been any case of nCoV infection in the State. All precautions have been taken by Dakshina Kannada and other districts bordering Kerala. For any doubts, information or assistance, people can contact Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said that there was no threat of infection from nCoV in Mangaluru as it did not have any direct flights to China. Measures to screen visitors coming from China and other nCoV-infected regions have been taken at the Mangaluru airport and the New Mangalore Port.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Ramakrishna Rao said that three of the 1,841 passengers of the Italian cruise vessel Costa Victoria that landed at the port on Tuesday were from China. They were found negative for nCoV symptoms. They had left China before the outbreak of the virus, he said.

NMPT officials briefed about the measures for screening tourists taken at the port.