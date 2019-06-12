‘Take action against illegal transportation of cattle’

The Dakshina Kannada Zilla Muslim Okkota on Tuesday demanded affirmative action from the police to stop illegal cattle transportation.

Talking to reporters here, president of the okkota and former Mayor K. Ashraf said that it was sad to see illegal cow transportation thriving in the district with the alleged connivance of some policemen.

Siddiq Talapady, a member of the okkota, said that Islam prohibits inhuman transportation of animals. “We want this to stop. The government and the police should act against the offenders. Beef dealers should not encourage such acts,” he said.

Ibrahim Kailar, another okkota member, said that they will be writing to heads of mosques asking them to advise people against supporting those involved in illegal cattle transportation and slaughter.