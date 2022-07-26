Tailors stage protest seeking social security benefits

Members of Karnataka Tailors Association staging a protest in front of the district office complex, Rajatadri, in Manipal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of Tailors Association of Dakshina Kannada taking out a protest march in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of Karnataka Tailors Association of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district units staged a protest demonstration demanding social security benefits, including pension for members aged beyond 60, in Mangaluru and Udupi on Tuesday, as a part of State-wide struggle.

Demanding setting up of social security board for unorganised workers, the members took out a march from Balmatta to the district office in Mangaluru, while they staged a demonstration in front of the district office at Rajatadri in Manipal, Udupi.

Presidents of the district units, Jayanth Urlandy and Gururaj M. Shetty, respectively, said that the governments have not responded to demands by the members for the last 23 years.

These protests are being organised to urge the government to consider their demands. If the government does not respond, the association will be forced to intensify the struggle, they said.

Karnataka State Tailors Association was formed in 1999-2000 to ensure the welfare of over 10 lakh people engaged in tailoring.

Later, the members submitted memorandums to the government through the respective Deputy Commissioners.