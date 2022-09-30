Tahsildar, FDA arrested for bribery

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangaluru Lokayukta Police on Friday arrested Mangaluru Tahsildar Purandara Hegde and First Division Assistant (FDA) Shivanand Natyakar on the charge of accepting bribe from a resident of Kavoor.

According to a press release, the Kavoor resident filed an application three months ago seeking no objection certificate from the office of Mangaluru Tahsildar for selling his site. Natyakar, on behalf of Mr. Hegde, demanded a bribe of ₹5,700.

The Lokayukta Police laid a trap on Friday and caught Natyakar while he was accepting ₹4,700.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lokayukta Police arrested Hegde and Natyakar for offences punishable under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act. They were produced before the jurisdictional judge who remanded the two to Mangaluru District Prison, the release said.