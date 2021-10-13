TAC will decide on relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in border areas: CM

MANGALURU

13 October 2021 15:18 IST

Bommai to hold discussions with police officials on withdrawal of cases filed for violation of COVID-19 norms

Relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in border areas and opening of offline classes for primary schools will be decided by the State-level Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Mangaluru on October 13.

Talking to reporters at Mangaluru International Airport before proceeding to Udupi, Mr. Bommai said the TAC will be meeting after Dasara to review the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka, and that in neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra. It will look at the vaccination status in areas bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, and take a decision on the demand for relaxing the requirement of producing a COVID-19 negative certificate, not older than 72 hours, for those entering the State from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Resuming offline classes for classes 1 to 5 after Dasara will also depend on the recommendation of the TAC.

He plans to hold discussions with police officials and decide on withdrawal of cases filed for violation of COVID-19 norms.

Vaccination

Mr. Bommai said the Central Government is yet to decide on vaccination of children for COVID-19. The State Government has made good progress in vaccination with 82% of the population receiving the first dose and 36% the second dose. The government plans to give the first dose to 90% of the population and the second dose to 70% of the State’s population by December.

“Once the norms for children are announced, we will vaccinate them with necessary precautions,” he said.

Reiterating that there is no shortage of coal for thermal power plants, Mr. Bommai said arrangements have been made for supply for five rakes of coal, including three from Singaneri collieries, to power plants in Karnataka.

On minimum support price for paddy, Mr. Bommai said it will be decided by the Cabinet Sub Committee on fixation of minimum support price.