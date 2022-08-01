T. Mohandas Pai passes away

He was president of Dr. T.M.A. Pai Foundation

T. Mohandas M. Pai, president of Dr. T.M.A. Pai Foundation and of Manipal Media Network that runs Udayavani newspaper, passed away at the KMC Hospital on Sunday, following prolonged illness.

The 89-year-old Pai is survived by his brothers T. Ramdas Pai, T. Narayana Pai, T. Ashok Pai and sisters R. Vasanti, Jayanti Pai, Indumati Pai and Asha Pai.

The eldest son of Dr. T.M.A. Pai, Mr. Mohandas Pai was popular as the architect of modern Manipal. Apart from TMA Pai Foundation and Manipal Media Network, Mr. Mohandas Pai also headed MGM College Trust and ICDS Limited.

A law graduate, Mr. Mohandas Pai had his primary education in Modern School and his secondary education at Udupi Board School. He did his intermediate studies in MGM College, which was founded by his father. He then moved to Kolhapur for his law studies.

After his studies, Mr. Mohandas Pai returned to Manipal to get involved in the work of organisations set up by his father. While contributing greatly towards modernisation of Manipal Press and make it a nationally-acclaimed printing firm, he also significantly contributed towards the growth of Udayavani.

A lover of art and culture, Mr. Mohandas Pai set up Rashtrakavi Govindapai Research Centre, Regional Resources Centre for Folk Performing Arts and MGM Yakshagana Kendra. He joined Vijayanath Shenoy to establish heritage village, a multicultural destination.

The body will be kept for public viewing at the Ravindra Mantapa of MGM College on Monday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.