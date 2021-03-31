Syndicate member urges Registrar to seek professor’s response

Mangalore University to convene special meeting on April 5 to discuss issue

A member of Mangalore University Syndicate on Wednesday urged the University Registrar to issue a show-cause notice to Professor M. Jayashankar who had given ₹17 lakh to get the post of the vice-chancellor of a university and get his response within 24 hours.

K. Ramesh in his letter to the Registrar said that newspapers on Tuesday carried reports that Mr. Jayashankar had paid ₹17 lakh as part payment to Prasad Attavar for getting the post of vice-chancellor and filed a police complaint upon getting defrauded. The Syndicate member wanted to know from the Registrar as to whether the professor had obtained prior permission from the Syndicate to lodge a police complaint as the Syndicate was his appointing authority. Approaching the police without bringing the matter to the Syndicate’s notice has affected the image of the university, he said.

Furthermore, paying money to get a university post was illegal and such acts would demean the institution, the Syndicate as well as the government. Hence, a response should be sought from the professor and clarification be issued to media houses, Mr. Ramesh said.

Special meeting

University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya told The Hindu that the professor was likely to submit his statement to him by Thursday on the events. The university has so far not received any official communication from the police in this connection.

Yet, he would get legal opinion in the matter immediately. A special meeting of the Syndicate would be called on April 5 and all issues, including the professor’s response and legal opinion, would be placed before it to take a suitable decision, Prof. Yadapadithaya said.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said that the police would send a copy of the FIR registered by Prof. Jayashankar to the university on Thursday.