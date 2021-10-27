Syllabi of six undergraduate subjects yet to be prepared

MANGALURU

27 October 2021

There are 61 undergraduate subjects as per the new National Education Policy-2020

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said on Wednesday that the university is yet to prepare the syllabi of six of the 61 undergraduate subjects as per the new National Education Policy-2020 which will be introduced in the academic year 2021-22.

Speaking at an Academic Council meeting here, the Vice-Chancellor said that the syllabi of French, Data Processing, Tulu, Computer Application, Arabic and Visual Arts are yet to be ready.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the syllabi of History, Economics, Kodava and Hindi subjects are ready but they are yet to be finalised. In case of some pending subjects, the State-level subject sub-committees are yet to finalise the model syllabi. Hence, there is a delay on the part of the university in finalising the syllabi of those subjects.

The Vice-Chancellor asked the deans of the respective faculties to finalise and give approval to the syllabi of pending subjects by November 6 based on the model syllabi given by the government. If the syllabi of some pending subjects are not ready by then and if the State models are also not available by then, then the university itself will constitute expert committees to prepare and finalise the syllabi of such subjects.

Physical classes of the first semester will begin on November 8, he said.

The council approved the “Regulations Governing the Choice Based Credit System Semester Scheme with Multiple Entry and Exit Options in the Undergraduate and Post-graduate Degree Programmes in the Faculties of Arts, Science and Commerce”. The regulations have been prepared to offer undergraduate courses as per the new National Education Policy-2020.

It agreed to introduce Consumer Affairs subject as one of the electives in undergraduate studies. The council approved certain amendments made to the statute governing the grant of autonomy to colleges, institutions and units and functioning of autonomous colleges.