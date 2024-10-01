ADVERTISEMENT

SWR to run special trains from Bengaluru and Mysuru to Karwar

Published - October 01, 2024 10:17 pm IST

The special trains will help clear extra rush of passengers during Navarathri festivities

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway (SWR) will operate special trains from Bengaluru and Mysuru to Karwar to cater to the extra rush of passengers during the Navarathri festivities.

A release from SWR said train no. 06569 Yeshwantpur-Karwar Special Express departs Yeshwantpur on October 11 at 12.30 a.m. (past midnight of October 10) and arrives at Karwar at 4.15 p.m. the same day. En route, the train will halt at Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Bantwal, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapur, Byndoor Halt, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, and Ankola.

Train no. 06570 Karwar-Mysuru Special Express leaves Karwar on October 11 at 11.30 p.m. to arrive at Mysuru at 4.40 p.m. the next day. En route, the train will halt at Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Honnavar, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Byndoor Halt, Kundapur, Barkur, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal, Bantwal, Kabakaputtur, Subrahmanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan, Channarayapatna, Kunigal, Yeshwantpur, KSR Bengaluru and Mandya.

Train no. 06585 will commence its journey from Mysuru at 9.20 p.m. on October 12 to reach Karwar at 4.15 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, train no. 06586 leaves Karwar at 11.30 p.m. on October 13 to reach Mysuru at 4.40 p.m. the next day.

En route, these special trains will halt at Mandya, KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur, Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Bantwal, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapur, Byndoor Halt, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, and Ankola.

The special trains will consist of 18 coaches, including: AC two-tier-2, AC three-tier-2, sleeper class-6, general second class-6, and SLR/D-2.

