SWR to run festival special from Bengaluru to Murdeshwar on Friday

September 14, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The South Western Railway has decided to operate a special train between Yeshwantpur and Murdeshwar to clear extra rush of passengers due to Ganesha Chaturthi.

Train No. 06587 Yeshwantpur–Murdeshwar Special leaves Yeshwantpur at 11.55 p.m. on Friday, September 15, via Chikkabanavara, 12.07 a.m., Nelamangala, 12.25 a.m, Kunigal, 12.55 a.m., Shravanabelagola, 1.42 a.m., Channarayapatna, 1.58 a.m., Hassan, 3.25 a.m., Sakleshpur, 4.50 a.m., Subrahmanya Road, 7.30 a.m., Kabakaputtur, 8.15 a.m., Bantwal, 8.57 a.m., Surathkal, 10 a.m., Mulki, 10.18 a.m., Udupi, 10.42 a.m., Barkur, 10.58 a.m., Kundapura, 11.16 a.m., Byndoor, 11.42 a.m. and Bhatkal 12.02 p.m. to reach Murdeshwar at 12.55 p.m., said SWR Chief PRO Aneesh Hegde in a communique.

Train No. 06588 Murdeshwar-Yeshwantpur Special leaves Murdeshwar at 1.30 p.m. on September 16 to reach Yeshwantpur at 4 a.m. the next day.

The special trains will have a coach composition of one AC first class, two AC-2 tier, seven AC-3 tier, eight sleeper class, two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.