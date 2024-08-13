SWR to resume services on Bengaluru-Mangaluru section on August 14 after clearing landslip affected track near Sakleshpur

After clearing the track affected by landslip between Ballupet and Sakleshpur on the Hassan-Mangaluru section under Mysuru division, South Western Railway on Tuesday said it will resume services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru section on Wednesday.

The zone had cancelled the services following a landslip in the section early on August 10. Three each overnight trains on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru/Karwar section were short-terminated even as hundreds of passengers remained stranded for hours together. The track restoration work took time as fresh landslips occurred on the same stretch.

Services were affected on the section owing to landslip between Yedakumari and Kadagaravalli stations on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat stretch from July 26 to August 9. Within a day of the resumption of the services, fresh landslip derailed the train services.

SWR on August 11 announced the cancellation of the following services till August 13: Train No. 16595/596 KSR Bengaluru- Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Express; Train No. 16585/586 SMVT Bengaluru – Murdeshwar – SMVT Bengaluru Express; Train No. 16511/512 KSR Bengaluru - Kannur– KSR Bengaluru Express and Train No. 07377 Vijayapura – Mangaluru Central Express Special.

Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Central – Vijayapura Express Special remains cancelled on August 14 too. Train No. 16576 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly Gomateshwara Express and Train No. 16515 Yeshwantpur-Karwar tri-weekly Express will run on Wednesday as per their normal schedule.