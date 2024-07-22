SWR to operate two round trips of special train service between Bengaluru and Karwar

The South Western Railway on Monday, notified that it would be operating a special train service for two round trips between Bengaluru and Karwar on July 26 and 28 to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna had on Saturday announced operating the special trains in response to Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary’s demand. Mr. Poojary had pointed out that travel by road between the coast and Bengaluru had become difficult following frequent landslips in the ghat sections.

Train No. 06567 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru-Karwar Express special departs SMVT at 12.30 a.m. on July 26 and 28 (intervening midnights of Wednesday-Thursday and Saturday-Sunday) to reach Karwar at 4 p.m. the same day. Train No. 06568 Karwar-SMVTB Express Special leaves Karwar at 11.30 p.m. on July 26 and 28 to reach SMVTB at 3.30 p.m. the next day. The trains have commercial halts at Banaswadi, Chikkabanavara, Kunigal, Channapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Kabakaputtur, Bantwal, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road and Ankola.

The train will have six general second class and second class sleeper each, two 3-tier and 2-tier AC each and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.