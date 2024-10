SWR to operate another special train on Hubballi-Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector

The South Western Railway that had announced operating a special train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru on October 30 and 31, announced on Saturday that it would operate another round trip of special service on November 3 for the benefit of people returning to Bengaluru after celebrating Deepavali.

This announcement came in response to Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta’s letter to the general manager of SWR on October 18.

A notification from the SWR said Train No. 07311 Hubballi-Mangaluru Junction Express Special leaves Hubballi at 4 p.m. on November 2 to reach Yeshwantpur at 11.25 p.m. via Haveri (5.15 p.m.), Harihar (6.07 p.m.), Davangere (6.21 p.m.), Ranebennur (7.43 p.m.), Arsikere (8.20 p.m.), and Tumakuru (10 p.m.).

The train leaves Yeshwantpur at 11.55 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Junction at 11.45 a.m. the next day via Kunigal (1.03 a.m.), Channarayapatna (2.18 a.m.), Hassan (4 a.m.), Sakleshpur (4.50 a.m.), Subrahmanya Road (8.25 a.m.), Kabakaputtur (9.23 a.m.), and Bantwal (9.53 a.m.).

In the return direction, Train No. 07312 leaves Mangaluru Junction at 1 p.m. to reach Yeshwantpur at 10 p.m. on November 3 via Bantwal (1.28 p.m.), Kabakaputtur (1.58 p.m.), Subrahmanya Road (2.35 p.m.), Sakleshpur (5.05 p.m.), Hassan (6 p.m.), Channarayapatna (6.38 p.m.), and Kunigal (7.43 p.m.). The train leaves Yeshwantpur at 10.30 p.m. to reach Hubballi at 7 a.m. on November 4.

The train will have five second class sleeper, three 3-tier AC, two First Class non-AC, one 2-tier AC, two general second class, and two luggage cum brake van coaches.

