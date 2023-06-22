SWR to discontinue heavily patronised Yeshvantpur-Murdeshwar Weekly Special Express

June 22, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Despite its huge popularity with over 100% occupancy and earnings, the Yeshvantpur-Murdeshwar-Yeshvantpur Weekly Express Special appears to be making its last run on June 24 from Yeshvantpur and June 25 from Murdeshwar.

The South Western Railway (SWR) has not extended the periodicity of the service beyond these dates. Sources in the Railways told The Hindu that there was pit-line constraint to undertake primary maintenance of the rake at Yeshwantpur. Also, Bengaluru Division was facing shortage of Loco Pilots. Hence, the service was being discontinued from June 24 or 25, sources said.

Sources also said the SWR headquarters was in favour of the extension; however, the Bengaluru Division was adamant on discontinuation.

Huge popularity

Leaving Bengaluru (Yeshwantpur) close to midnight at 11.55 p.m. on weekend Saturdays, the service, introduced during the Deepavali Festival in 2022, had become an instant hit among the working class in the State capital. After completing the whole week’s work, patrons used to board the service to reach their destination in the rest of the coast as the train reached Murdeshwar at 12.55 p.m. on Sundays.

It leaves Murdeshwar at 1.30 p.m. to reach Yeshwantpur at 4 a.m. on Mondays. Both the down and up services witnessed over 100% occupancy and earnings, as evidenced by the information provided by the SWR. From January to June 15, over 18,000 passengers travelled in each of the service.

Demand for regularisation

None of the patrons did expect such a popular service getting discontinued for operational reasons. They were expecting that the service was made regular one from the Special service and were demanding its extension to Karwar.

Vismay Nayak, working in Bengaluru, said he has been travelling on the service to hometown Kundapura for quite sometime, which was convenient for employees who finish their week’s work. He in fact wanted the service to run on all days of the week by extending it to Karwar.

Patrons had also suggested SWR to regularise the service duly making it a daily express train and extend it till Vasco-da-Gama. A rake sharing arrangement (RSA) with Yeshvantpur-Vasco-Yeshvantpur (Trains 17309/310) would ensure hassle-free operation of both the trains, they had suggested. Yeshwantpur-Vasco rake lies idle after its arrival at Vasco from 5 a.m. till departure at 10.55 p.m. The idle rake could be used for Vasco-Yeshvantpur via Karwar service to leave at around 11 a.m. while the rake of Yeshvantpur-Murdeshwar rake that might reach Vasco at around 4 p.m. could be used for Vasco-Yeshvantpur service via Hubballi, they had said.