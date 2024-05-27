SWR to augment Kannur and Murdeshwar Express with additional coaches

The South Western Railway has decided to augment the KSR Bengaluru-Kannur-KSR Bengaluru Express and the KSR Bengaluru-Murdeshwar-KSR Bengaluru Express with additional coaches permanently.

A release from Southern Railway here said as per a SWR notification, Train No. 16511 will get one 3-tier AC and one sleeper class coach on Tuesday from Bengaluru and on Wednesday from Kannur.

With this addition, the train will have two 2-tier AC, four 3-tier AC, 11 sleeper class, four general second class, and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches. In all, there will be 23 coaches.

Similarly, Train No. 16585 will get one 2-tier AC and two sleeper class coaches on Tuesday from Bengaluru and on Wednesday from Murdeshwar, the release said. With the revised composition, the train will have one first class AC, one 2-tier AC, three 3-tier AC, 11 sleeper class, four general second class, and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches. The train will have 22 coaches in all.

