SWR resumes services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector

Published - August 21, 2024 06:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

SWR  cleared debris on the track on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

South Western Railway (SWR) on Tuesday resumed services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector, after clearing debris on the track owing to a landslip between Ballupet and Sakleshpur under Mysuru division in Hassan district.

Services were disrupted on August 9 when the landslip occurred on the track laid between a hillock because of heavy rains. SWR’s attempts to clear the track of the debris and muck were disrupted multiple times as mud continued to cover the track following continuous rains.

The restored services from August 20 include Trains 16511/12 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur-KSR Bengaluru; 16595/596 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Express; 16585/586 SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Express; 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central Express Special, and the tri-weekly day trains between Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction/Karwar-Yeshwantpur.

Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura Express Special will commence the service on Wednesday, according to a communique from SWR.

Train services on the sector were affected from July 26 to August 8 following a major landslip between Yedakumari and Kadagaravalli Stations on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section.

They came to a halt again from August 9 owing to landslip between Ballupet and Sakleshpur.

