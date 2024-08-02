ADVERTISEMENT

SWR further extends cancellation of Bengaluru-Mangaluru services till August 6

Published - August 02, 2024 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway (SWR) that had cancelled all services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector till August 4, has further extended the cancellation till August 6, as the Mysuru division continues work on restoring damaged track in the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section.

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of the track between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli stations on the Western Ghats between Hassan and Mangaluru was affected following landslips on July 26. As the stretch is approachable only through rail connectivity, personnel deployed by the Mysuru division are moving machinery, equipment, and material required for strengthening the embankment through wagons.

Train No. 16511 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Express is cancelled till August 5 and Train No. 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru Express till August 6; Train No. 16595 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express till August 5 and Train No. 16596 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Express till August 6; Train No. 16585 SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express till August 5 and Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Express till August 6, and Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central Express Special remains cancelled till August 5 and Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura Express Special remains cancelled till August 6.

Services of the tri-weekly day trains between Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction/ Karwar - Yeshwantpur, Train Nos. 16575/576 and 16515/516 and the weekly day train, Train No. 16539/ 540 too remain cancelled from Bengaluru-end till August 5 and from Mangaluru Junction-end till August 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US