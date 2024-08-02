GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SWR further extends cancellation of Bengaluru-Mangaluru services till August 6

Published - August 02, 2024 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway (SWR) that had cancelled all services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector till August 4, has further extended the cancellation till August 6, as the Mysuru division continues work on restoring damaged track in the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section.

A section of the track between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli stations on the Western Ghats between Hassan and Mangaluru was affected following landslips on July 26. As the stretch is approachable only through rail connectivity, personnel deployed by the Mysuru division are moving machinery, equipment, and material required for strengthening the embankment through wagons.

Train No. 16511 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Express is cancelled till August 5 and Train No. 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru Express till August 6; Train No. 16595 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express till August 5 and Train No. 16596 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Express till August 6; Train No. 16585 SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express till August 5 and Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Express till August 6, and Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central Express Special remains cancelled till August 5 and Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura Express Special remains cancelled till August 6.

Services of the tri-weekly day trains between Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction/ Karwar - Yeshwantpur, Train Nos. 16575/576 and 16515/516 and the weekly day train, Train No. 16539/ 540 too remain cancelled from Bengaluru-end till August 5 and from Mangaluru Junction-end till August 6.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.