SWR felicitates railwaymen for exemplary service

B.R. Nagaraj, station master, Holalkere station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Selva Ganapathi, assistant loco pilot, Arsikere depot. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ravindra Patnam, track maintainer, Sakleshpur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Devendra Bhagath, station master of Yedamangala station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

South Western Railway (SWR) on Wednesday felicitated four of its employees, including the station master of Yedamangala station near Puttur in Dakshina Kannada District, for their exemplary service.

A release from SWR here said general manager Sanjeev Kishore did the felicitation at the headquarters.

Yedamangala station master Devendra Bhagath observed brake binding and wheel screeching sound in a wagon when a goods train was passing through the Station on July 2. He immediately alerted the station master of the next station, Narimogaru, who stopped the train. Thus, Mr. Bhagath averted a possible derailment of the goods train while the train crew executed repair works.

Track maintainer Ravindra Patnam reported the presence of a boulder on the track between Yedakumari and Sakleshpur stations on the crucial Ghat stretch of Mangaluru-Hassan section on July 30. SWR halted train movement on the section and got the boulder removed.

Holalkere station master B.R. Nagaraj noticed spark in one of the wagons while a goods train was passing through the station on July 8. He immediately informed all the concerned and averted a possible mishap.

On the other hand, assistant loco pilot attached to Arsikere depot Selva Ganapathi who was working on Train No. 16206 Myuru-Talaguppa Express reported a jerk felt between Anandapura and Sagara Jambagaru stations on July 16. Engineers concerned visited the site and attended the fault on the track thereby averting possible safety hazard.