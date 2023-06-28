ADVERTISEMENT

SWR extends periodicity of Yeshwantpur-Murdeshwar Express Special for one more month

June 28, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - MANGALURU

The Zone had earlier decided not to continue the service despite the services had more than 100% occupancy

The Hindu Bureau

Following public outcry against South-Western Railway’s (SWR) decision not to extend the periodicity of Yeshwantpur-Murdeshwar-Yeshwantpur Weekly Special Express, the Railways has decided to operate the train for one more month, that is, five round trips in July.

The Hindu on June 23 highlighted the issue wherein periodicity of a very popular train having occupancy of more than 100% was not being extended. Railway Ministry’s norms stipulate that a special train having more than 30% occupancy should not be cancelled.

SWR in a notification on Monday said the Railway Ministry has approved the extension of periodicity of Train No. 06563/06564 Yeshwantpur-Murdeshwar-Yeshwanptur Weekly Special Express (Train on Demand) with the existing timings, stoppages, composition, fare structure and maintenance pattern.

Consequently, Train No. 06563 Yeshwantpur-Murdeshwar Express Special would run on July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 while Train No. 06564 Murdeshwar-Yeshwantpur Express Special would run on July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, the notification said.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., also in a release stated that the services would be operated in coordination with the SWR.

Run on Fridays

The Kundapur Rail Prayanikara Hitharakshana Samithi has urged the Railways to operate Yeshwantpur-Murdeshwar Weekly service on Fridays from Bengaluru for the benefit of weekend travellers and employees. It was also desirable if the services are made daily, the association said.

