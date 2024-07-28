GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SWR extends cancellation of train services on Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector until further notice

Published - July 28, 2024 09:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Personnel from Mysuru Division of South Western Railway engaged in track embankment strengthening work at the site affected by landslips between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli on Hassan-Mangaluru line in Hassan district on Sunday.

Personnel from Mysuru Division of South Western Railway engaged in track embankment strengthening work at the site affected by landslips between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli on Hassan-Mangaluru line in Hassan district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The South Western Railway (SWR) that had cancelled all the train services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector till Monday, has further extended the cancellation of services till further notice as massive earth embankment work is involved in restoration of the track affected by landslips in the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section.

A section of the track between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli stations on the Western Ghats between Hassan and Mangaluru was affected following landslips triggered by torrential rains towards the valley-side. As the stretch is approachable only through rail connectivity, personnel deployed by the Mysuru Division are moving machinery, equipment and material required for strengthening the embankment through wagons.

The cancelled trains include: Train No. 16511/ 512 KSR Bengaluru – Kannur - KSR Bengaluru Express; Train No. 16595/596 KSR Bengaluru – Karwar - KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Express; Train No. 16585/586 SMVT Bengaluru – Murdeshwar - SMVT Bengaluru Express; Train No. 07377/378 Vijayapura – Mangaluru Central - Vijayapura Express Special and the tri-weekly day trains between Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction/ Karwar - Yeshwantpur, Train Nos. 16575/576 and 16515/516 and the weekly day train, Train No. 16539/ 540.

Personnel from Mysuru Division of South Western Railway engaged in track embankment strengthening work at the site affected by landslips between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli on Hassan-Mangaluru line in Hassan district on Sunday.

Personnel from Mysuru Division of South Western Railway engaged in track embankment strengthening work at the site affected by landslips between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli on Hassan-Mangaluru line in Hassan district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To address this emergency, a total of 430 personnel are at the site, 200 on the day shift, 120 on the night shift and 110 on standby. Immediate measures are taken to ensure their safety and comfort, including the erection of inflatable tents, provision of raincoats, safety shoes, portable toilets, and essential supplies.

Food, water and medical supplies

An official release said four cooks are on-site, preparing meals with the support of adequate raw materials, groceries, and cooking equipment. Additional food packets and water bottles are regularly supplied from Subhramanya Road Station. A dedicated medical team, including doctors, nurses, and dressers, is present at the site with a full range of medical supplies.

