SWR cancels trains due to landslips between Sakleshpur and Ballupete

Three trains on August 11 and a train on August 12 have been cancelled

Published - August 10, 2024 09:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The landslip between Sakleshpur and Ballupete impacted the movement of trains on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector on Saturday. The restoration work is on.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The South Western Railway cancelled three trains on Sunday, August 11, and a train on Monday, August 12, which were being operated via Mangaluru and Hassan, due to landslips between Sakleshpur and Ballupete under Mysuru Division on Saturday, August 10.

Train no. 16575 Yeswantpur - Mangaluru Junction Express, train no. 16540 Mangaluru Junction - Yeswantpur Express, train no. 16595 KSR Bengaluru – Karwar Express have been cancelled on Sunday.

Train no. 16596 Karwar – KSR Bengaluru Express journey commencing on Monday has been cancelled.

A release from the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway said that train no. 07378 Mangaluru Central - Vijayapura Express journey commencing on August 11 from Vijayapura will be fully cancelled.

