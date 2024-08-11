ADVERTISEMENT

SWR cancels three trains on August 12

Published - August 11, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Due to landslips between Sakleshpur and Ballupete, the South Western Railway has fully cancelled train no. 07378 Mangaluru Central– Vijayapura Special Express on Monday, August 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other trains that are cancelled on August 12 are train no. 16515 Yeswantpur Junction - Karwar Express and train no. 16576 Mangaluru Junction – Yeswantpur Junction Express.

Train no. 16586 Murdeshwar - SMVT Bengaluru Express, which commenced its journey from Murudeshwar on Sunday, August 11, was short-terminated at Mangaluru Junction, and its service between Mangaluru Junction and SMVT Bengaluru was cancelled. Similarly, train no. 07377 Vijayapura - Mangaluru Central Express, the journey which commenced on August 11, was short-terminated at Bagalkot, and its service was cancelled between Bagalkot and Mangaluru Central.

Train no. 16512 Kannur - KSR Bengaluru Express, which commenced from Kannur on August 11, was diverted via Shoranur Junction, Podanur, Erode, Salem, and Bangarapet Junction. Similarly, train no. 16511 KSR Bengaluru - Kannur Express, which started from KSR Bengaluru on August 11, was diverted via Bangarapeta Junction, Salem, Erode and Shoranur Junction, said an official press release of South Western Railway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US