GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SWR cancels three trains on August 12

Published - August 11, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Due to landslips between Sakleshpur and Ballupete, the South Western Railway has fully cancelled train no. 07378 Mangaluru Central– Vijayapura Special Express on Monday, August 12.

The other trains that are cancelled on August 12 are train no. 16515 Yeswantpur Junction - Karwar Express and train no. 16576 Mangaluru Junction – Yeswantpur Junction Express.

Train no. 16586 Murdeshwar - SMVT Bengaluru Express, which commenced its journey from Murudeshwar on Sunday, August 11, was short-terminated at Mangaluru Junction, and its service between Mangaluru Junction and SMVT Bengaluru was cancelled. Similarly, train no. 07377 Vijayapura - Mangaluru Central Express, the journey which commenced on August 11, was short-terminated at Bagalkot, and its service was cancelled between Bagalkot and Mangaluru Central.

Train no. 16512 Kannur - KSR Bengaluru Express, which commenced from Kannur on August 11, was diverted via Shoranur Junction, Podanur, Erode, Salem, and Bangarapet Junction. Similarly, train no. 16511 KSR Bengaluru - Kannur Express, which started from KSR Bengaluru on August 11, was diverted via Bangarapeta Junction, Salem, Erode and Shoranur Junction, said an official press release of South Western Railway.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.