SWR cancels three trains on August 12

Due to landslips between Sakleshpur and Ballupete, the South Western Railway has fully cancelled train no. 07378 Mangaluru Central– Vijayapura Special Express on Monday, August 12.

The other trains that are cancelled on August 12 are train no. 16515 Yeswantpur Junction - Karwar Express and train no. 16576 Mangaluru Junction – Yeswantpur Junction Express.

Train no. 16586 Murdeshwar - SMVT Bengaluru Express, which commenced its journey from Murudeshwar on Sunday, August 11, was short-terminated at Mangaluru Junction, and its service between Mangaluru Junction and SMVT Bengaluru was cancelled. Similarly, train no. 07377 Vijayapura - Mangaluru Central Express, the journey which commenced on August 11, was short-terminated at Bagalkot, and its service was cancelled between Bagalkot and Mangaluru Central.

Train no. 16512 Kannur - KSR Bengaluru Express, which commenced from Kannur on August 11, was diverted via Shoranur Junction, Podanur, Erode, Salem, and Bangarapet Junction. Similarly, train no. 16511 KSR Bengaluru - Kannur Express, which started from KSR Bengaluru on August 11, was diverted via Bangarapeta Junction, Salem, Erode and Shoranur Junction, said an official press release of South Western Railway.