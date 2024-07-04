GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SWR advancing departure timing of Murdeshwar Express in Bengaluru further extends train’s journey

Clash with the running of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express is said to be the reason to advance Murdeshwar Express’ departure

Published - July 04, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry
SWR has decided to advance the departure of train no. 16585 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express at SMVTB to 7.45 p.m. instead of 8.15 p.m. from August 1.

SWR has decided to advance the departure of train no. 16585 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express at SMVTB to 7.45 p.m. instead of 8.15 p.m. from August 1. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

South Western Railway’s decision to advance the departure timing of SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Daily Express by 30 minutes from August 1 without providing any corresponding change in its arrival at Murdeshwar further extends the lengthy 17-hour journey from end to end.

Departure of train no. 16585 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru (SMVTB) at SMVT will be advanced to 7.45 p.m. instead of 8.15 p.m., to 8.25 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. at KSR Bengaluru (City) and similar advances at Kengeri, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur and Mandya. However, the train reaches Mysuru at 11.15 p.m., just five minutes earlier than the present 11.20 p.m., and departs at 11.35 p.m. instead of 11.40 p.m. There is no change in timings from Hassan till Murdeshwar.

With train no. 20664 MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express was introduced on March 14 causing delays in Murdeshwar Express running in recent weeks, SWR might have advanced its departure, rail patrons believe. While 20664 leaves KSR Bengaluru at 9.30 p.m. to reach Mysuru at 11.20 p.m., 16585 leaving KSR Bengaluru at 9 p.m too reaches Mysuru at 11.20 p.m.

Why only in Mysuru section?

Yogendra Swamy from Mysuru Grahaka Parishat wondered that Vande Bharat Express also traverses between Chennai and Bengaluru, but no train is detained. Therefore, there was no reason to advance the departure timing of the Murdeshwar Express. Systematic crossing would have helped to address the issue instead of increasing the travel time, Ms. Swamy said. He further noted Railways have many busy sections where VBs are running without disturbing timings of other trains.

Many hurdles

If it was the Southern Railway that had put spokes in the wheels of the SMVT Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Express when the Railway Ministry ordered its extension to Murdeshwar in September 2023, now it is SWR’s turn to further disturb the service, regretted patrons. While the SR and Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. did not address patrons’ grouse of 4.40 hours journey from Mangaluru Central to Murdeshwar to traverse 160 km, advancing its departure timing by another 30 minutes has come as a rude shock, they said.

Prithviraj from Kundapur, a regular traveller on the train, said what passengers wanted was the speeding up of the service, particularly, between Mangaluru and Murdeshwar, what the Railways gave was a further increase in journey hours.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.