SWR advances Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Weekly service’s departure timing to 7 a.m.

April 02, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway has revised the timing of Train No. 16540, Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Weekly Express by advancing its departure to 7 a.m. from the existing 9.15 a.m. with effect from July 16.

A release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division here said SWR has notified the revision of timings of the Weekly service operating every Sunday. The service now departs Mangaluru Junction at 9.15 a.m. to reach Yeshwantpur at 8.20 p.m.

Under the new timing, the service leaves Mangaluru Junction at 7 a.m. to reach Yeshwantpur at 4.30 p.m. En-route, the train leaves Bantwal at 7.35 a.m., Kabaka Puttur at 8.22 a.m., Subrahmanya Road at 9.10 a.m., Sakleshpur at 11.40 a.m., Hassan at 12.45 p.m., Channarayapatna at 1.11 p.m., Shravanabelagola at 1.23 p.m., Balagangadhara Nagar at 1.48 p.m., Yediyuru at 2.02 p.m., Kunigal at 2.19 p.m., Nelamangala at 3.01 p.m. and Chikkabanavara at 3.45 p.m. to reach Yeshwantpur at 4.30 p.m.

Train Nos. 16539/ 540 were introduced to fill a day’s void of daytime train services between Mangaluru Junction and Bengaluru. While Train Nos. 16575/576 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Gomateshwara tri-weekly Express and Train Nos. 16515/516 Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly operated three days a week respectively, there was no daytime service from Yeshwantpur to Mangaluru Junction on Saturdays and from Mangaluru Junction to Yeshwantpur on Sundays. Hence Trains 16539/540 were introduced.

However, the long journey hours of Sunday service, leaving Mangaluru Junction at 9.15 a.m. and reaching Yeshwantpur at 8.20 p.m. did not go well with the patrons. The Paschima Karavali Rail Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi and other organisations had been urging the SWR to reduce the journey hours to 9-plus hours as taken by other two tri-weekly services.

With this revision, the samithi has urged SWR to advance the departure timing of Train No. 16576 Gomateshwara Express too to 7 a.m. so that travellers can go to Bengaluru early and reach their destinations.

